Li Yi Proposed Nuclear War To Kill All Taiwanese To Take Over Taiwan

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5/24/2021 Li Yi, a sociologist of the People’s Republic of China, saying that it’s a piece of cake to solve the Taiwan issue by take it by force. Even if all the Taiwanese die in a nuclear invasion is acceptable, because it’s easy to immigrate more Chinese people from the mainland to Taiwan.