Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus Christ Lifetime RENDER UNTO CAESAR Ancient Biblical Silver Roman Coin of the Bible #trustedcoins
1 view
channel image
trustedcoins
Published 19 hours ago |

https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/tribute-penny-biblical-coins/ for ARTICLE to VIDEOor See my First Video on this Subject, where I delve more into the coins for more information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xP8i2TE6C0


SEE ALL MY COINS ON EBAY::

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins


This is a short video where I show you the two types that were described in the bible as the biblical "Tribute Penny" .

SEE THE WIKIPEDIA ARTICLE ON THE TRIBUTE PENNY:


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tribute_penny


The coins to check out on eBay are:


http://www.ebay.com/itm/AUGUSTUS-Biblical-Jesus-Christ-Time-RENDER-CAESAR-Silver-Roman-Coin-NGC-i72401-/352473177157?hash=item521109dc45


http://www.ebay.com/itm/TIBERIUS-15AD-Silver-BIBLICAL-Roman-Coin-Jesus-Christ-RENDER-CAESAR-NGC-i72400-/323474369891?hash=item4b50932d63


Also the Tribute Penny Type in Gold:


http://www.ebay.com/itm/TIBERIUS-Authentic-Ancient-15AD-GOLD-Roman-Coin-LIVIA-NGC-Certified-VF-i71693-/352436173835?hash=item520ed53c0b



Part of the following Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xP8i2TE6C0&index=17&list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv


Sign up to my EMAIL LIST and get videos and articles like this one right to your email absolutely free:

http://list.trustedcoins.com

Keywords
jesus christjesus coinsgold investingfirst jesus coingold collecting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket