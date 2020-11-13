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FRAUD: "Infected" Mink Strewn in Streets as Denmark Plans to Kill Pets
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67 views • November 13, 2020
ice.age.farmer


As Danish politicians promise to kill off HOUSE PETS due to a new mutation of COVID-19, officials are killing millions mink -- and you will NOT believe how they are disposing of these bodies infected with the "most dangerous pandemic ever." Christian exposes the lies of the technocrats in the Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/08/fraud-infected-mink-strewn-in-streets-as-denmark-plans-to-kill-pets/

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer

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The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast

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IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
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http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps

⇒ Crop Loss Map
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
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http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
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___

LINKS:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/04/health/covid-mink-mutation.html
https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/uk-scientists-alarm-covid-19-mutation-danish-mink-explained-travel-corridors-752117

https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/p/peder-hvelplund
https://www.rivm.nl/coronavirus-covid-19/huisdieren
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/wisconsin/2020/11/06/two-taylor-county-mink-farms-under-quarantine-after-over-5-000-animals-died-from-covid-19/6174241002/
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-utah-animals-archive-2863345161adeebb318a3276e35e9501
Keywords
foodvaccinemeatnwoanimalfraudagenda 2030viruskillingstreetsice age farmerinfectedcovid-19great resetmink strewnfarming denmark planskill pets
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