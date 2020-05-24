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Ο ΑΓΙΟΣ ΠΑΪΣΙΟΣ - Ομιλία Αθανασίου Ρακοβαλή στην ΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΙΤΣΑ
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9 views • May 24, 2020
Σε μια κατάμεστη από κόσμο αίθουσα του ΕΠΑΛ ΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΙΤΣΑΣ, ο κ. Αθανάσιος Ρακοβαλής μίλησε - το Σάββατο 9 Απριλίου 2016 (8 μ.μ.) - για τις εμπειρίες που έζησε κοντά στον ΑΓΙΟ ΠΑΪΣΙΟ.
ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΗ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗΣ: Ιερά Μονή "Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου" Γηρομερίου.
(Προλογίζει ο ηγούμενος Αρχιμανδρίτης Μεθόδιος Δελής).
Camera - Digital Processing : "Η Πλατυτέρα των Ουρανών" https://www.platyteraouranwn.com/
ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΗ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗΣ: Ιερά Μονή "Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου" Γηρομερίου.
(Προλογίζει ο ηγούμενος Αρχιμανδρίτης Μεθόδιος Δελής).
Camera - Digital Processing : "Η Πλατυτέρα των Ουρανών" https://www.platyteraouranwn.com/
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