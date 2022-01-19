P.2 Leaders need to study leadership principles every day – Leadership on a Shoestring MVI_1074

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The first in my Leadership on a Shoestring series; after laying some groundwork, and giving some background to what has focused my mind upon leadership principles and traits of leaders, I focus on one trait: daily study of the principles of leadership by the very leader.