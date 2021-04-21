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DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI: Experimental injection will decimate the population
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51797 views • April 21, 2021
Microbiologist Dr. Bhakti warns that the COVID hysteria is based on lies and that the COVID "vaccines" are set to cause a global catastrophe and a decimation of the human population. First, he explains that the PCR test has been abused to produce fear in a way that is unscientific. (Selective clips from interview)
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