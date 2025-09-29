THE REMNANT RISES: Matt Shea & The New Generation of Pastors on Fire for God & Country | Episode 37 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

Pastor Matt Shea, a U.S. Army veteran, joins Lara Logan to expose the Red-Green-Blue Islamic Marxist Globalist Alliance threatening America. He shares why pastors must no longer remain silent and why Americans need to stay alert in these times.





(0:00:00) - Christianity in America

(0:03:41) - Faith and Morality in America

(0:15:05) - The Role of Christianity in Society

(0:27:32) - Battle Against Antifa

(0:35:37) - Threats to American Democracy

(0:45:18) - Globalist, Jihadis, Communists

(0:56:33) - Impact of Islam on America

(1:06:29) - Threat of Jihadist Infiltration in America

(1:13:29) - Christianity and Islam's Historical Roots

(1:22:04) - The Power of Finding Peace





