THE REMNANT RISES: Matt Shea & The New Generation of Pastors on Fire for God & Country | Episode 37 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
183 followers
8 views • 1 day ago

Pastor Matt Shea, a U.S. Army veteran, joins Lara Logan to expose the Red-Green-Blue Islamic Marxist Globalist Alliance threatening America. He shares why pastors must no longer remain silent and why Americans need to stay alert in these times.


Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe


(0:00:00) - Christianity in America

(0:03:41) - Faith and Morality in America

(0:15:05) - The Role of Christianity in Society

(0:27:32) - Battle Against Antifa

(0:35:37) - Threats to American Democracy

(0:45:18) - Globalist, Jihadis, Communists

(0:56:33) - Impact of Islam on America

(1:06:29) - Threat of Jihadist Infiltration in America

(1:13:29) - Christianity and Islam's Historical Roots

(1:22:04) - The Power of Finding Peace


Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/


Paid partnerships:

TryUltraLiver.com/Lara

GoldenRevive.com/Lara


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Matt Shea on X: https://x.com/RepMattShea



Going Rogue, Lara Logan, Matt Shea, Faith, Truth, God, Marxism, Globalism, Islamic Alliance, Christianity, United States, Charlie Kirk, Islamic Leftist Alliance, Revival, Antifa, Communists

pastorslara logangoing rogue
