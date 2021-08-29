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Lin Wood Fireside Chat 21 | Are We Unknowingly Eating Fetal Tissue? Strike Back. Defund the Swamp.
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354 views • August 29, 2021
Source with many links!: https://rumble.com/vlrwoh-lin-wood-fireside-chat-21-are-we-unknowingly-eating-fetal-tissue-strike-bac.html
www.StrikeBackForFreedom.com
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Action Step 1 - Stop Buying Your Food From Companies That Hate America - Where Do You Buy Your Food? Did You Know That You Are Eating Fetal Tissue When You Eat These Foods?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/confused-about-the-pepsi-fetal-cell-issue-here-are-the-facts/ - http://www.stopthecrime.net/senomyx.pdf
http://www.stopthecrime.net/senomyx.pdf
Which Companies Are Using Aborted Human Fetuses in Their Food? https://dta0yqvfnusiq.cloudfront.net/allnaturalhealingsrq/2019/05/Companies-That-use-Aborted-Human-Fetuses-in-their-Foods-5ce5f2e5eb52e.pdf
www.StrikeBackForFreedom.com
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Action Step 1 - Stop Buying Your Food From Companies That Hate America - Where Do You Buy Your Food? Did You Know That You Are Eating Fetal Tissue When You Eat These Foods?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/confused-about-the-pepsi-fetal-cell-issue-here-are-the-facts/ - http://www.stopthecrime.net/senomyx.pdf
http://www.stopthecrime.net/senomyx.pdf
Which Companies Are Using Aborted Human Fetuses in Their Food? https://dta0yqvfnusiq.cloudfront.net/allnaturalhealingsrq/2019/05/Companies-That-use-Aborted-Human-Fetuses-in-their-Foods-5ce5f2e5eb52e.pdf
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