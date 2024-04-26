Create New Account
Coffee with Christine, 2 data facility's burned down 4/26/24:
Reverend Christine
Two large data facility's burn down. Power grids have gone down in many states. Food storage and food manufacturing plants burned down. Bird flu 33 cows. B52 bombers loaded with nukes. NATO Troops going into Ukraine. Napalm.....God Bless us all.

healthmilitarysurvivalgovernmentww3campingfema-campscivil-warnew-world-orderreverend-christinebugging-out15minute-cities

