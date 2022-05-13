© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DHS Ministry of Truth Disinformation Governance Board
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • May 13, 2022
Sam discusses Project Veritas FBI Whistleblower Leaks Document Targeting News Media, the DHS Ministry of Truth Disinformation Governance Board, is Ukraine the 51st State, Baby Formula Shortages, Abortion and much more…
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help the Weaponized News Pay Some Bills Donate
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=-bB_5hoDmKnOCpEzvt3e_D3c9zTe960bJCGpqvgPR3pE3fagOuytEnX2WLPHyY9VlmY9VeH1xf8IMhINmHzGvsH8o
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help the Weaponized News Pay Some Bills Donate
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=-bB_5hoDmKnOCpEzvt3e_D3c9zTe960bJCGpqvgPR3pE3fagOuytEnX2WLPHyY9VlmY9VeH1xf8IMhINmHzGvsH8o
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.