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DHS Ministry of Truth Disinformation Governance Board
Weaponized News
Weaponized News
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11 views • May 13, 2022
Sam discusses Project Veritas FBI Whistleblower Leaks Document Targeting News Media, the DHS Ministry of Truth Disinformation Governance Board, is Ukraine the 51st State, Baby Formula Shortages, Abortion and much more…
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