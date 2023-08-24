Create New Account
Inconvenient Truths Ep. 43 Jim Fetzer /Gary King
Gary King
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Women's Intuition at its finest - Protect our children! Trooper's PIT MANEUVER, A Parkland Summit, Trans Activists Melt Down over Texas Gov. Abbott Signing Save Women's Sports Act, Lithium Fires risks, It's a AI world plus much much more!

Keywords
climate changelgbtqcurrent newscovidreaction videos

