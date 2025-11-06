The #Crypto Market Bounces 🟢 #XRP and MASSIVE #Telcoin Gains! ✅

🔍 In today’s video, I break down several posts from traders who failed to manage their risk and emotional self-control, and explain why you shouldn’t be trading if you struggle with these issues. I also cover the current crypto market following the recent price crash, analyzing key market trends and price action at lower levels.





Additionally, I take a closer look at the XRP and Telcoin charts, identifying patterns, technical setups, and potential price movements that could help us predict future market direction.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- The importance of risk management and emotional control in trading

- Why you shouldn’t trade if you can’t manage your emotions or risk properly

- Crypto market analysis after the recent price crash

- Detailed XRP price prediction and chart breakdown

- Telcoin technical analysis and potential future price movements

- How to identify patterns that help predict market direction

- Insights into trading psychology and discipline





