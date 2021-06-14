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CBS Voting Machines October 16, 2018
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20 views • June 14, 2021
"Many voting machines nationwide are antiquated and vulnerable to hacking - so how can you be sure your vote is safe on Election Day? Leading up to the midterms, there's growing concern hackers could infiltrate machines and potentially switch votes.
At this year's Defcon convention, several hackers - including 11-year-old Yonatan Lensky - successfully hacked into replicas of state election websites. More than 40 states have voting machines that are at least 10 years old, and there is little funding for new systems.
If electronic voting machines do not properly encrypt their data, hackers can access the memory and change votes with little effort."
CBS News
October 16, 2018
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE – HUGE: Ballot Printing Companies Better Lawyer Up – 2020 Ballots Were Modified in Multiple Republican Areas Forcing Adjudication and Potential Fraudulent Vote Switching
By Joe Hoft
Published June 11, 2021 at 10:45am
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-huge-printers-ballots-better-lawyer-2020-ballots-modified-multiple-republican-areas-forcing-adjudication-potential-fraudulent-vote-switching/
At this year's Defcon convention, several hackers - including 11-year-old Yonatan Lensky - successfully hacked into replicas of state election websites. More than 40 states have voting machines that are at least 10 years old, and there is little funding for new systems.
If electronic voting machines do not properly encrypt their data, hackers can access the memory and change votes with little effort."
CBS News
October 16, 2018
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE – HUGE: Ballot Printing Companies Better Lawyer Up – 2020 Ballots Were Modified in Multiple Republican Areas Forcing Adjudication and Potential Fraudulent Vote Switching
By Joe Hoft
Published June 11, 2021 at 10:45am
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-exclusive-huge-printers-ballots-better-lawyer-2020-ballots-modified-multiple-republican-areas-forcing-adjudication-potential-fraudulent-vote-switching/
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