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36. Bodily Sovereignty & Law (2 September 2021)
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23 views • October 31, 2021
36. Bodily Sovereignty & Law (2 September 2021) on Anchor FM: https://anchor.fm/intuitive/episodes/36--Bodily-Sovereignty--Law-2-September-2021-e19it7m • Intuitive Social Traffic and survivor-led Intuitive groups compiling our private knowledgebase are grateful for the time Robert Michael spent in conversations with us in September about law, trust, freedom, and responsibility. ••• How do we exercise consistent respect for living beings and bodily sovereignty in our communities? • Please take a moment to visit and support the House of Markus and Robert's community resources: https://privateestatetrust.org ••• For more, follow @IntuitivePublicRadio on Telegram messenger & join us in discussion to establish safe community spaces for severely disabled survivors of human trafficking: https://t.me/joinchat/U-Ncl_gYJqWbiAA- • https://t.me/IntuitivePublicRadio/8809
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••• AnchorFM: https://anchor.fm/intuitive/episodes/36--Bodily-Sovereignty--Law-2-September-2021-e19it7m
••• YouTube: https://youtu.be/Cz7vVdwMwU0
••• Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/886bee82-1444-4fcd-9a3b-8ff51e921981
••• Comments, Links: https://t.me/IntuitivePublicRadio/8809
••• Join Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/U-Ncl_gYJqWbiAA-u
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••• AnchorFM: https://anchor.fm/intuitive/episodes/36--Bodily-Sovereignty--Law-2-September-2021-e19it7m
••• YouTube: https://youtu.be/Cz7vVdwMwU0
••• Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/886bee82-1444-4fcd-9a3b-8ff51e921981
••• Comments, Links: https://t.me/IntuitivePublicRadio/8809
••• Join Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/U-Ncl_gYJqWbiAA-u
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