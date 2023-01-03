RABBIT HOLES: BIBLICAL AUTHENTICITY AND PUBLISHERS OF

A discussion of the modern origins of the Bible. Who prints it? Who owns the rights? Who makes money off of it and distributes most of them? What would you say if I told you it's the co-chairman of none other than, THE WORLD Economic Forum. Rupert Murdoch. It's not just the Bible either. They have acquired almost every single major publishing organizations in the entire world. Making them in charge of what will be in the books going fprward..forward... yeah. These masters of deception and lies... In charge of publishing the Bible. What do you think about that? Hit meeeee! [email protected]