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Democrats Endorse ANTIFA Terrorism And Open Borders Ahead of 2020 Election - War Room Full Show
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32 views • July 16, 2019
Owen Shroyer returns to the desk of the War Room to be fully overdosed on honk pills. President Trump has double down on his tweet telling America haters to fix other countries them come back as the Democrat Jihad Squad holds a press conference. Carpe Donktum comes on to discuss Buzzfeed threatening to dox him and his family and we take your calls responding to all the latest news stories.
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