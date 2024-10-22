And as in the days of Noah, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

And as in the days of Noe, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.





37 And as in the days of Noe, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

38 For as in the days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, even till that day in which Noe entered into the ark,

39 And they knew not till the flood came, and took them all away; so also shall the coming of the Son of man be.