Springfield Armory Hellion - Aiming to Misbehave Review Part 1

Springfield Armory Hellion - a high quality, fully and perfectly mirrored ambidextrous, 5.56 bullpup carbine with a 16” barrel in a package with overall length of only 28.25”.





Why the obsession with a long barrel in a short package and perfectly mirrored controls? For the ambidextrous “optimal use of cover” perfectly mirrored controls means the Ambidextral Gunfighter can trust bilateral transfer of skill from one hand to the other. That is dynamic, “unconscious” ambi operation is not stymied and one isn’t taken out of “the zone” because the controls behave differently left and right handed. And short overall length means you can get up close to cover and move from one side to the other with the muzzle up.





All while still maintaining the ballistic advantage of a longer barrel.





AmbGun Hellion page at

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion





Chapters

0:00 VHS2

0:31 Why Ambi Bullpup

1:16 American Bullpups

1:31 Mag Release

2:22 Bolt Release

3:20 Safety

4:11 Charging Handle

4:50 Forward Assist

5:43 Trigger

6:13 Gas System

6:49 Weight

7:21 Tippy

7:51 One Handed

8:33 Ambi Transitions

9:00 Pistol Grip

9:29 Kyle Defoor Grip

10:25 Ejection

10:59 Durability

11:22 Reliability

12:37 Malf Handling

13:09 Chamber Check

13:23 Optic to Barrel

14:26 Pic Rail to Bore

15:51 Iron Sights

16:56 Sling Attachment

17:37 Barrel

18:35 Field Strip

18:54 Length of Pull

19:29 vs Tavor X95

20:20 Price