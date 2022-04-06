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Is 47:9 "But these two things shall come to you In a moment, in one day..."
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63 views • April 06, 2022
The sudden destruction of the Harlot is prophesied in the Old Testament...ane her destruction will be on a single day! Her 'covenant with death/Sheol' will not stand. Who, when, where, and how? Watch!
As a prerequisite for this video, I suggest that you watch these videos first: https://youtu.be/C_oDaUT9BaE
https://youtu.be/jY98stGcWVE
Link to part 1 of ' Revelation: chapter by chapter' series: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FFs6ZmGHhr7mW4NFRA3aLLvbqP_A_vAg/view?usp=sharing
As a prerequisite for this video, I suggest that you watch these videos first: https://youtu.be/C_oDaUT9BaE
https://youtu.be/jY98stGcWVE
Link to part 1 of ' Revelation: chapter by chapter' series: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FFs6ZmGHhr7mW4NFRA3aLLvbqP_A_vAg/view?usp=sharing
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