The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver 27 tons of humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip.

A special aircraft Il-76 of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations took off from the Ramenskoye airfield near Moscow to Egypt - the city of El-Arish.

The first batch of humanitarian aid from Russia has arrived in Egypt. It will be transferred to the Egyptian Red Crescent, which, together with the UN, will transport aid to the Gaza Strip and distribute it to the civilian population.

Adding from this morning:

NEW: Israel has warned 24 hospitals in Gaza to evacuate, saying they will be bombed - Gaza Ministry of Health

