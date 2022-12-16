Twitter Suspends Far-left Reporters from CNN, NYT, Washington Post, etc

@ElonMusk just hopped on Spaces with a group of journalists and informed them the same doxxing rules apply to them and they aren’t special! And... some have been suspended for violating Twitter policies. Yes, they were leftists.

On Thursday night, Twitter banned more than half a dozen of far-left journalists from CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, and other independent reporters who had been reporting on Elon Musk and Tesla.

The decision comes after Elon Musk declared war on sharing location information on the platform following a stalking incident with his son X.

“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood,” Musk wrote.

“Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family,” he continued.

