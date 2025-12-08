The Collapse Of Seversk Defense: Ukraine’s Shrinking Reserves Take Their Toll

From December 6 to 8, there were reports of increased activity along several sections of the front.

Russian troops had some success east of Kupyansk. On December 7, advance units approached Petropavlovka. This settlement is an important Ukrainian defense hub in the area.

Later that day, Petropavlovka was attacked from the south. The Ukrainian troops east of the village were almost surrounded.

The situation around Seversk changed dramatically. On December 6, Russian assault groups broke through Ukrainian defenses east of the city. The advance units secured their positions on the city’s outskirts, and fighting continued in the Energetikov Street area. A supporting strike was also launched from the south.

By December 8, the city’s defenses had collapsed. Russian flags were spotted on City School No. 1, which is located in the city center, to the west of the railway station.

Currently, the river in the western part of the city is the last natural line of defense. Due to the limited Ukrainian reserves in this area, the city can be considered lost.

The encirclement of the Ukrainian garrison in Mirnograd continues to tighten. On December 7, the Russian army expanded its zone of control significantly to the west and south of the city.

The situation for the Ukrainian units under siege is deteriorating with each passing day. They are mainly supplied by air using large Baba Yaga drones. There have also been attempts to deliver provisions and ammunition via ground-based robotic platforms. However, given the density of the encirclement, these attempts have been unsuccessful.

The Russian army, for its part, is in no hurry to storm the encircled city. The Ukrainian troops’ main reserves have been transferred to the south, so there is no threat of a deblocking strike. An intensive offensive under these conditions would result in unjustified losses, which is not in the interests of the Russian command.

Active hostilities have resumed in the Gulyaipole area. Russian troops have encircled the city from the north and are approaching the Gaichur River. On December 7, Russian units entered Gulyaipole from the east, and fighting continues on the city’s outskirts.

Because Ukrainian reserves have been transferred here from other sections of the front, the assault on the city may take considerable time.

The situation for Ukrainian troops on key sections of the front is negative. Concentrating reserves in the southern sector has had an extremely harmful impact on other equally important fronts.

The collapse of Seversk’s defenses is precisely the result of the lack of reserves in this area. If the current dynamics continue, Liman and the large bridgehead on the left bank of the Oskol River may also be abandoned.

