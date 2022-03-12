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CDC Weaponized Against Americans
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161 views • March 12, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane blasts the CDC and it’s criminal Director, Dr. Rachel Walensky who now says there was no way to know the injections would wane from the 95% efficacy she pushed to Americans and that it is their own fault for taking government recommendations as black and white; she now says that “science is gray” as she scrambles for cover; and later Dr. Jane sits down with Founder and President of MyFreeDoctor.com, Dr. Ben Marble to discuss how physicians have become murderers without a second thought, while his organization, MyFreeDoctor.com has gone nationwide now poised to treat general illness with a team of safe doctors; and in the final segment, it’s all for you…a one of one with Ask Dr Jane!
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx4wst-cdc-weaponized-against-americans.html
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane blasts the CDC and it’s criminal Director, Dr. Rachel Walensky who now says there was no way to know the injections would wane from the 95% efficacy she pushed to Americans and that it is their own fault for taking government recommendations as black and white; she now says that “science is gray” as she scrambles for cover; and later Dr. Jane sits down with Founder and President of MyFreeDoctor.com, Dr. Ben Marble to discuss how physicians have become murderers without a second thought, while his organization, MyFreeDoctor.com has gone nationwide now poised to treat general illness with a team of safe doctors; and in the final segment, it’s all for you…a one of one with Ask Dr Jane!
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx4wst-cdc-weaponized-against-americans.html
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