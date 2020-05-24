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HEALING FOOD and DETOXING with Linda Westman Interview from Knowing Through Growing
Knowing Through Growing
Knowing Through Growing
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56 views • May 24, 2020
We talk with Linda Westman about healing with food and detoxing.

How do we heal ourselves from illnesses? How do we detox from eating processed foods? How do we restore the body through natural processes?

We explore this in the video as Linda tells us about how natural organic fresh fruits and vegetables can help heal the body.

This was recorded on June 14 2018 and was originally meant to be a test call as Carl and Sherrie were still new to using Zoom video conferencing. The test call went so well and had such great info that we decided to share it with you.

Linda uses kinesiology, generational healing, sound, health, etc to help her clients achieve balance in their lives.

In her research she found that patterns acquired during a lifetime and earlier can be shifted. She calls this generational healing.

Linda has a background in Chiropractic, MA Psychology, Muscle Therapy, Iridology and Sound Healing. She integrates information from her training in chiropractic, massage, Chinese theory, microbiology and psychology.

Music by Peanskean Productions
www.youtube.com/peanskeanent
Keywords
healthgardeningdetoxdetoxingchiropracticcymatherapydr linda westmanenergyhealingintegrativeintegrativemedicinehealingfoodhealthcoachhealthcoachinghealingtraumalindawestmansoundhealinglifecoach
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