Election Promises - Peter Paul & Mary - Freedom Alberta
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
19 views • 2 days ago

PBS, NPR push liberal propaganda. Trump is right to cut their funding


NPR and PBS were once one-stop shops for news and wholesome programs for families. The kids could watch "Sesame Street" while their parents listened to "All Things Considered."


But now NPR and, to a lesser extent, PBS have become a cesspool of liberal bias that taxpayers have been forced to fund.


From my perspective, President Donald Trump can't cut funding for these two liberal fortresses fast enough. Does that make me heartless or financially prudent? I say the latter.


At Trump's behest, the Senate voted July 17 to cut $9 billion in federal funds from public broadcasting and foreign aid programs. House Republicans are expected to concur and send the legislation to Trump for his signature.


The executives who run NPR say that the public broadcaster gets only 1% of its funding directly from the federal government and member stations receive around 10% of their budgets from Washington.


Yet, the progressives who love PBS and NPR can't stop screaming that the budget cuts will mean the end of public broadcasting as we know it.


To which I say: Now, tell me the bad news.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/pbs-npr-push-liberal-propaganda-trump-is-right-to-cut-their-funding-opinion/ar-AA1IPOYu



50 Years With Peter, Paul And Mary


"50 Years With Peter, Paul And Mary" is a documentary by four-time Emmy Award-winning producer/ director Jim Brown that focuses on portions of the trio’s career not included in earlier PBS specials.


This program features rare and previously unseen television footage including a BBC program from the early 1960s that embodies many of the trio’s best performances and most popular songs. This is Peter, Paul and Mary at the peak of their artistry, a time when this popular and influential trio dominated the Billboard music charts.


https://www.kpbs.org/news/arts-culture/2025/08/17/50-years-peter-paul-and-mary



Why Alberta Should Separate From Canada And Why All Canadians Should Support Separation


Alberta’s potential as an independent nation rests on tangible economic and political advantages. Unlike emotional appeals, the case for Alberta sovereignty centers on practical benefits: more control over its wealth and resources, fairer representation, and governance tailored to local needs. Below, we outline key reasons a go-it-alone Alberta could thrive, and why a weaker Ottawa might even be a net positive given the inefficiencies of centralized power.


https://gerryha.substack.com/p/why-alberta-should-separate-from



Braving the cold: Alberta separatists line up to sign referendum petition in Stony Plain


'We are not recognized in Ottawa for all that we do for this country, and certainly our values do not align with Eastern Canada'


https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/alberta-separatists-line-up-sign-referendum-petition-stony-plain



Quebec gets $13.6 billion in transfer payments, West gets zero in 2025


The imbalance leads to a perception that Alberta is funding other provinces


The Government of Canada has announced Quebec will get $13.6 billion in transfer payments in 2025-2026 and the West will get zero.


Quebec received $14 billion in equalization payments in 2023-2024 — total transfers to Quebec rounded to $28.652 billion, which includes the Canada Health Transfer, Canada Social Transfer, and Equalization payments.


https://www.westernstandard.news/news/quebec-gets-136-billion-in-transfer-payments-west-gets-zero-in-202

