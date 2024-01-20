Create New Account
Speaker Johnson Says God Put Biden In Office; Joy Reed Blasts Christians
Resistance Chicks
Bonus Pre-Show! Speaker Johnson Says God Put Biden In Office; Joy Reed Blasts Christians After Trump Blew the Other Republican Presidential Contenders out of the Water MSNBC anchor Joy Reid blasted white evangelical Christians in a bizarre rant. Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson misuses Romans 13 to say that God put Biden into office.

Keywords
joy reedspeaker johnsonchristians own americatrump republican presidential contender

