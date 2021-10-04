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UK COVID-19 - SALIVA SWAB TEST HOPING TO BRING CONFIDENCE TO TRAVELLERS? SMH-LOL
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22 views • October 04, 2021
AND HERE IN THE UK THEY HAVE YET ANOTHER TEST TO TEST FOR CORONA VIRUS, THIS TIME YOU ONLY NEED A SWOB FROM YOUR MOUTH (SALIVA TEST), WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO COME UP WITH NEXT, MY FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT IS TOTALLY FINISHED.
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