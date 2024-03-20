Create New Account
Covid or Divoc Which is it?
Robertbreaker
Did you know that they have "Divoc Certificates" for "Covid?" In this informative video, we talk about the technology of how they have ink vaccination certificates which leave an invisible mark under the skin that can only be read by smart phones. But, why "Divoc" when that is clearly "Covid" backwards?

For more, go to: https://divoc.digit.org/

