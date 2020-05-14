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Plandemic, τα κρυμμένα απόρρητα του κορονοϊού
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41 views • May 14, 2020
Η Δρ Judy Mikovits αποκαλύπτει τη διαφθορά και τις δόλιες ενέργειες του Δρ Fauci, βοηθώντας στη διάδοση ιών, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του HIV (Aids) και της Covid-19 (Coronavirus), χαρακτηρίζοντάς την ως πανδημία, αμφότεροι τεχνητά εξελιγμένοι ιοί, που έγιναν από επιστήμονες, σε εργαστήρια.
Ήταν πρώην υπάλληλος του Δρ Fauci, η οποία φυλακίστηκε.
Ήταν πρώην υπάλληλος του Δρ Fauci, η οποία φυλακίστηκε.
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