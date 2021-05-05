ORIGINS of COVID 19 - Sharyl Attkisson Investigates



In the featured video, investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson investigates the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and reviews the U.S.-China ties with regard to gain-of-function research on coronaviruses.



According to an October 2020 report, Dr. Anthony Fauci has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its military, and funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)

Declassified U.S. intelligence alleges the WIV conducted secret research projects with the Chinese military, including undisclosed research on bat coronaviruses

According to documents obtained by The Daily Mail, China launched “a nationwide scheme … to discover new viruses and detect the 'dark matter' of biology involved in spreading diseases” in 2012. Team leaders included WIV virologist Shi Zhengli and Colonel Cao Wuchun, a government adviser on bioterrorism

The project’s leader, Xu Jianguo, was also the Chinese official who initially denied that SARS-CoV-2 could spread from person to person, and in mid-January 2020 insisted that the epidemic was “limited” and expected to be short-lived. Both statements turned out to be incorrect

A project update issued in 2018 noted that the scientific teams had thus far identified four new pathogens, 10 new bacteria and more than 1,640 new viruses



Dr. Anthony Fauci is a prominent figure in this scheme, having funded several research projects where the money was being funneled into the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via the EcoHealth Alliance, which subcontracted grant work to the WIV.



In October 2020, Dr. Peter Breggin published the report,1 “Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 Treachery,” detailing Fauci’s “chilling ties” to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its military.



Breggin is convinced Fauci “has been the major force” behind research activities that enabled the CCP to manufacture lethal SARS coronaviruses, which in turn led to the release — whether accidental or not — of SARS-CoV-2 from the WIV.



He claims Fauci has helped the CCP obtain “valuable U.S. patents,” and that he, in collaboration with the CCP and the WHO, initially suppressed the truth about the origins and dangers of the pandemic, thereby enabling the spread of the virus around the world.



In the executive summary of the report, Breggin documents 15 questionable activities that Fauci has been engaged in, starting with the fact that he funded dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, both by individual Chinese researchers and the WIV in collaboration with American researchers. This research, Breggin says, allowed the CCP and its military to create bioweapons, including SARS-CoV-2.



He points out that the American-Chinese collaboration was initially detailed in a paper written by two Chinese researchers, Botao Xiao (trained at Northwestern University and Harvard Medical School) and Lei Xiao back in February 2020. According to Breggin, the CCP forced them to recant and the paper was withdrawn.



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