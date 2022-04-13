Miles Guo: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo took the initiative to walk over to the tent of the New Federal State of China

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4/12/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo took the initiative to walk over to the tent of the New Federal State of China. He asked Nicole, who was wearing the yellow vest with the slogan of taking down the Chinese Communist Party, to take a photo with him, and he was interviewed by our fellow fighters