Sabbath, Sat. 8-27, Nehemiah Chapter 9-Prayer of Repentance

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May your Sabbath be blessed and restful. Nehemiah Chapter 9. The surviving Judeans return from captivity and by the appointment of the Persian king, Nehemiah is charged with the oversight of the rebuilding of the wall around Jerusalem, a task which is completed in 52 days. With the wall built there is a week of feasting, worship and prayer. Chapter nine is the prayer that summarizes the wayward history of their forefathers and praises God for His lovingkindness, mercy and forgiveness. Thank you for watching. God bless you.