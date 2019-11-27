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Episode 39 - The Truth About Student Loans and the Cost of College
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17 views • November 27, 2019
The news is filled with stories about millennials and their student loans. We are told that, because of student loans, they are waiting longer to move out of their parents' home, get married, buy their first house and start families. We are told it is a generation crushed by debt. Unfortunately, very little time is spent analyzing why this is the case.
Why are college costs so much higher than they were in the past?
What is the truth about student loan debt and the cost of college?
Why are college costs so much higher than they were in the past?
What is the truth about student loan debt and the cost of college?
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