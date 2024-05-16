Create New Account
Okrešeš u zoru - Lop off at dawn - 16.5.2024.
channel image
terto plan
2 Subscribers
10 views
Published 17 hours ago

Presentation in pdf on link below download/ Prezentacija u pdf-u na linku ispod:

https://mega.nz/file/KFQERKyL#UttJvKdpBFonWmvcL-M8JJK5Da4wogr0MuF-HTebs30

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/pokje0ighc22ni5jl9mxb/Okre-i-u-zoru-Lop-off-at-dawn-16.5.2024.pdf?rlkey=khe1o4tw4uwxhzlxppos3nf0c&st=awcog0t6&dl=0

Download


Također na rumble, youtube/Also on rumble,youtube:


Također knjižica o QR kodu, dijelite / Also booklet on QR code, share:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8n3yz5knytdzkkk49at9f/Babilon-47.pdf?rlkey=tpd44upji61tohcsrsixag1m3&st=wabdfhvv&dl=0

https://mega.nz/file/HRoVTBpR#m2y34BQXB9_UjmP_etaWN3CkwgGnmqmt2CLJqWsEv-Y

Download


God's peace be with you / Mir Božji bio s vama

