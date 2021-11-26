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SARS-COV-2 is an ETHNIC BIOWEAPON TO EXTERMINATE ALL NON JEWS
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161 views • November 26, 2021
Alternative title I made after the broadcast: SARS-COV-2 is a RACE SPECIFIC BIOWEAPON TO EXTERMINATE ALL NON ASHKENAZI JEWS based on a 2020 study.
https://rumble.com/voiumr-possibly-this-will-happen-to-all-vaccinated-people-vaccine-zombie-apocalyps.html
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/perfectsociety
Be resistance to death our common enemy to create a perfect society in which we all will live happily eternally possible because everything is energy. A perfect society in which maximum fulfilment is bestowed upon all people by the time travelling synthetic telepathy machine, AI, robots and, of course, the people themselves.
The Global Resistance needs YOU to make the global resistance to the genocidal measures grow. Make your own movement, lead by example, get organised, find a way to prevent the genocidal politicians from genociding us all.
Skype Prologic999 to join The Global Resistance movement or make a broadcast together.
More ideas to make global resistance grow are welcome.
https://www.minds.com/theglobalresistance/
https://chat.minds.com/#/room/#theglobalresistance:minds.com
THIS IS WAR - TIME TO FIGHT! Harry Vox's Unsafe_space channel on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3fVnc0ZNoWN/
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32664879/
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis | BMC Medicine | Full Text
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
12916_2020_1673_Fig1_HTML.png (685×836)
https://media.springernature.com/lw685/springer-static/image/art%3A10.1186%2Fs12916-020-01673-z/MediaObjects/12916_2020_1673_Fig1_HTML.png?as=webp
Cynthia McKinney: COVID Weaponized Against Europeans? – Public Intelligence Blog
https://web.archive.org/web/20201208133026/https://phibetaiota.net/2020/12/cynthia-mckinney-covid-weaponized-against-europeans/
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis. - Abstract - Europe PMC
http://europepmc.org/article/MED/32664879
Fully Vaccinated Are COVID ‘Super-Spreaders,’ Says Inventor of mRNA Technology – The Burning Platform
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/10/15/fully-vaccinated-are-covid-super-spreaders-says-inventor-of-mrna-technology/
Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
https://rumble.com/voiumr-possibly-this-will-happen-to-all-vaccinated-people-vaccine-zombie-apocalyps.html
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/perfectsociety
Be resistance to death our common enemy to create a perfect society in which we all will live happily eternally possible because everything is energy. A perfect society in which maximum fulfilment is bestowed upon all people by the time travelling synthetic telepathy machine, AI, robots and, of course, the people themselves.
The Global Resistance needs YOU to make the global resistance to the genocidal measures grow. Make your own movement, lead by example, get organised, find a way to prevent the genocidal politicians from genociding us all.
Skype Prologic999 to join The Global Resistance movement or make a broadcast together.
More ideas to make global resistance grow are welcome.
https://www.minds.com/theglobalresistance/
https://chat.minds.com/#/room/#theglobalresistance:minds.com
THIS IS WAR - TIME TO FIGHT! Harry Vox's Unsafe_space channel on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3fVnc0ZNoWN/
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32664879/
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis | BMC Medicine | Full Text
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
12916_2020_1673_Fig1_HTML.png (685×836)
https://media.springernature.com/lw685/springer-static/image/art%3A10.1186%2Fs12916-020-01673-z/MediaObjects/12916_2020_1673_Fig1_HTML.png?as=webp
Cynthia McKinney: COVID Weaponized Against Europeans? – Public Intelligence Blog
https://web.archive.org/web/20201208133026/https://phibetaiota.net/2020/12/cynthia-mckinney-covid-weaponized-against-europeans/
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis. - Abstract - Europe PMC
http://europepmc.org/article/MED/32664879
Fully Vaccinated Are COVID ‘Super-Spreaders,’ Says Inventor of mRNA Technology – The Burning Platform
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/10/15/fully-vaccinated-are-covid-super-spreaders-says-inventor-of-mrna-technology/
Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Keywords
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