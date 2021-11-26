SARS-COV-2 is an ETHNIC BIOWEAPON TO EXTERMINATE ALL NON JEWS

Alternative title I made after the broadcast: SARS-COV-2 is a RACE SPECIFIC BIOWEAPON TO EXTERMINATE ALL NON ASHKENAZI JEWS based on a 2020 study.Be resistance to death our common enemy to create a perfect society in which we all will live happily eternally possible because everything is energy. A perfect society in which maximum fulfilment is bestowed upon all people by the time travelling synthetic telepathy machine, AI, robots and, of course, the people themselves.The Global Resistance needs YOU to make the global resistance to the genocidal measures grow. Make your own movement, lead by example, get organised, find a way to prevent the genocidal politicians from genociding us all.Skype Prologic999 to join The Global Resistance movement or make a broadcast together.More ideas to make global resistance grow are welcome.THIS IS WAR - TIME TO FIGHT! Harry Vox's Unsafe_space channel on Bitchute:New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis - PubMedNew insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis | BMC Medicine | Full Text12916_2020_1673_Fig1_HTML.png (685×836)Cynthia McKinney: COVID Weaponized Against Europeans? – Public Intelligence BlogNew insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis. - Abstract - Europe PMCFully Vaccinated Are COVID ‘Super-Spreaders,’ Says Inventor of mRNA Technology – The Burning PlatformMortality