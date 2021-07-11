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CENTRAL BANKS VS CRYPTO: The Battle Lines Are Being Drawn…by LYNETTE ZANG
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131 views • July 11, 2021
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To see Lynette's slides and research links from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/central-banks-vs-crypto-the-battle-lines-are-being-drawnby-lynette-zang/

I talked about this day coming, three years ago. Let me say this just to be clear, I'm not against crypto. In fact many of our clients accumulate both Gold and Crypto. A big commonality between the people who own both, is the intention to hold their wealth outside of the system. Something that gold truly is. Plus, central bankers have had a lot of practice minimalizing and regulating competing currencies, something that gold and cryptos are. If we know we're living in a surveillance economy, which we are, and we know digital currency supports the goals of the already established system, which they do, then it's time to start looking at how the central bankers are responding to the idea of long-term competition.

"The Drive to Cryptocurrencies, Who is Really Driving This Bus": https://youtu.be/PChjGysro4w
Link to Money Flower: https://www.bis.org/publ/qtrpdf/r_qt1...
Interview with Rudy from Alaska Prepper: https://youtu.be/yRVNT8VWr5o

Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang

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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414

For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

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If you're not already in a protected position for the next crisis, call us for your free strategy consult: 877-410-1414

THEN WHAT?

If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

All Our Videos and Research: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog
Homepage: https://www.ITMTrading.com
ITM Trading Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading
Lynette Zang Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading

By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

Call Us Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2021 All Rights Reserved.
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Keywords
moneygoldcryptosilverdigital currencycentral banks
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