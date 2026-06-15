Adding after: 💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian air defence is now being blamed by local residents for the fire at the Pechersk Lavra.

💥🇺🇦 BREAKING! Fire reported on the roof of the Dormition Cathedral at the Pechersk Lavra — one of the holiest sites in Orthodox Christianity, confirmed by Kiev Mayor Klitschko. (last night)



The Lavra has been at the center of a prolonged Ukrainian government campaign to evict the Moscow Patriarchate monks and seize control of the complex.



Tonight's fire comes amid an ongoing drone and missile attack on Kiev.

More about this and thumbnail added:

The Dormition Cathedral at the Pechersk Lavra is on fire.



Russia has no interest in striking one of the most sacred sites in Orthodox Christianity.



The Kiev regime, however, has spent years waging a campaign to expel the Moscow Patriarchate monks and seize the Lavra by force.



Whether this is the result of Ukrainian air defence bringing down a drone or missile over the complex, or something more deliberate, remains to be established.





