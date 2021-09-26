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The PCR Test From Hell
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482 views • September 26, 2021
The Inventor of the PCR test won a Nobel prize for his very useful test. Was it is not useful for is detecting a virus that does not exist and has never been isolated. It cannot detect illness nor can it predict who will get ill. The test is confusion from the prince of the air to make real what is not and fool the whole world into stress and fear.
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