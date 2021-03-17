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Paul Craig Roberts Covid Fear Agenda - Can People Rise Up?
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250 views • March 17, 2021
My talk with Paul Craig Roberts Former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury, and Former Editor of The Wall Street Journal - about Freedom, Fear, The Covid Agenda, Vaccinations, Trump, Big Pharma and the hope that people can rise up, find their strength, spirits and wills, and resist Lock downs and government tyranny.
Support Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Paul's website https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/
Jason's website and book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings, Prints and Art Gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
Support Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Paul's website https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/
Jason's website and book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings, Prints and Art Gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
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