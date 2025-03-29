Barry McGuire, Eve Of Destruction,

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rare Live Performance, Hullabaloo 1965
Lyrics:
The Eastern world, it is exploding
Violence flaring, bullets loadin'
You're old enough to kill, but not for votin'
You don't believe in war, but what's that gun you're totin'?
And even the Jordan River has bodies floatin'
(Chorus)
But you tell me over and over and over again, my friend
Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction
Don't you understand what I'm tryin' to say?
And can't you feel the fears I'm feelin' today?
If the button is pushed, there's no runnin' away
There'll be no one to save with the world in a grave
Take a look around you, boy, it's bound to scare you, boy
(Chorus)
And you tell me over and over and over again, my friend
Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction
Yeh, my blood's so mad, feels like coagulating
I'm sittin' here just contemplating
I can't twist the truth, it knows no regulation
Handful of senators don't pass legislation
And marches alone can't bring integration
When human respect is disintegrating
This whole crazy world is just too frustrating
(Chorus)
And you tell me over and over and over again, my friend
Ah, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction
Think of all the hate there is in Red China
Then take a look around to Selma, Alabama
Ah, you may leave here, for four days in space
But when you return, it's the same old place
The poundin' of the drums, the pride and disgrace
You can bury your dead, but don't leave a trace
Hate your nextdoor neighbor, but don't forget to say grace
(Chorus)
tell me over and over and over and over again, my friend
You don't believe we're on the eve of destruction
No, you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction