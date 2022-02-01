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The Vox Report: Jews Own Neil Young's Soul
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253 views • February 01, 2022
The Vox Report: Jews Own Neil Young's Soul
Re: Mirror - https://www.bitchute.com/video/JCnXnxC1ZRsR/
Please help to get this video onto Neil Young's forums or to his email or other contacts. We need to help him understand that the Jewish banking cartels pulled this entire MAN MADE plandemic thorough their instruments of power - Fauci and Gates (both of whom are severely compromised - gates being famous for his extraordinary proximity to Epstein's pedophile playgrounds) The Jewish narrative is collapsing yet they were able to get Neil Young to help them keep it alive. It didn't work for Young or the Jewish bankers pulling this crime. Let's help Young through his difficult and faulty reasoning process here.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Re: Mirror - https://www.bitchute.com/video/JCnXnxC1ZRsR/
Please help to get this video onto Neil Young's forums or to his email or other contacts. We need to help him understand that the Jewish banking cartels pulled this entire MAN MADE plandemic thorough their instruments of power - Fauci and Gates (both of whom are severely compromised - gates being famous for his extraordinary proximity to Epstein's pedophile playgrounds) The Jewish narrative is collapsing yet they were able to get Neil Young to help them keep it alive. It didn't work for Young or the Jewish bankers pulling this crime. Let's help Young through his difficult and faulty reasoning process here.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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