1/9/23 Manic Monday - Just Take the L Train Dummy

Time for the Covidian Zombies and Dumbocrats to take the "L' believing in the land of make believe , that jig is up. They continue to live in denial to their own peril .





1. We still don't know what a woman is, as the establishment pushes Transgenders as REAL WOMEN.

A.) Admiral Mr Levin talks about Women to break the glass ceiling for Women History Month

B.) Don Lemon says Michelle Obama is more attractive than Melania Trump, well he's gay so of course he'll say that about BIG MIKE

c.) Patriot at Airport pushes LEFTIST policies to the extreme with this Identify as a Woman BS





2.) in Mammy news Stacey Abrams- "I will likely run again being cheered and encourage by a White Liberal Female





3. Miss Hakeem Jeffries a broke down Obama knock off , screaming about racism , voter suppression & Klan Parenthood in the chamber





4. Corona Virus Latin to English translation the Heart Attack Virus





5. "Died Suddenly" Supercut! healthy athletes passing out on the field





6. Ben Garrison does a classic comic about Scott Adams aka Clott Adams pushing the vaccine and Covid policies now he regrets getting it... needs to take the "L" but he can't drop his pride and ego





6. Members of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team watched in shock, and many held back tears, as their teammate Imo Essien collapsed during play in the first half of the contest





a. former child star Adam Rich tweets about how everyone needs to get vaccinated , & to fuck their freeDUMBS on 6/24/21 and now he's dead Jan/2023





7. In this video, David Icke discusses the events of the past three years... back in 1997





