CBS Whistleblower Journalist April Moss on Unethical Practices

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A fairly passive aggressive phone call from the supervisor at CBS news station to the whistleblower, April, just now.
Just interviewed April Moss, a current TV Journalist who has worked at CBS in Michigan for nine years. She has recordings , emails, and evidence journalism was practiced in an unethical way. “I couldn’t live with myself. I owe it to the people,” she said as she played the recordings. This is a movement, that’s just getting started. It’s going to be biblical. BE BRAVE. DO SOMETHING.
https://www.projectveritas.com
see article at
https://www.rawstory.com/april-moss/