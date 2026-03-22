Bible Pathways Daily Devotional Mar 22, 2026

Hello, God bless y'all. Today, we continue our Daily Devotional video series from Bible Pathways Ministries.





Accompanied Reading Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ljcy1Fe6B5k&list=PLH7lJ4jw8DbGMYqdYbcWtPGKXpvoOqAhX&index=212&pp=iAQBsAgC





https://biblepathways.org/

https://www.Facebook.com/BiblePathwayMinistries/









***Our Belief***

The Bible, From Cover to Cover: It's All About Jesus. Bread & Water are essential for life. Our physical body needs food to survive. Our spiritual body needs Jesus to survive.









***Our Mission***

To plant a seed or water a seed by sharing Scriptures, sharing The Gospel & getting people ready to meet Jesus by sharing The Good News that Jesus is coming back SOON!!!









***Read The Bible for yourself***

Here are Websites to read The Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com

http://biblehub.com

http://www.biblestudytools.com

http://www.openbible.info





-OR- Read/Listen to The Bible on the go with an Android, Apple, or Amazon app store





Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, and Verses Per Chapter

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing









***How to Be Saved***

"ABC's Of Salvation" & Sample Prayer PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing









***Do you need prayer or have a praise report?***

To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report

E-Mail us at [email protected]

or

Leave a comment









#Bible, #Devotional, #Gospel, #Jesus, #Salvation, #Judges,