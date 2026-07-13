The Dangers of Ignoring Reality in Politics, an interview with Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
History repeatedly shows that leaders fail when they believe they can control reality. Tucker Carlson argues that humility, respect for natural limits, and accepting uncomfortable truths are essential for wise leadership and long-term national stability.
#Leadership #Politics #Reality #Truth #Wisdom #TuckerCarlson
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
2:05End Screen