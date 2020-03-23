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The COVID19 Cure That Must NOT Be Named
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66 views • March 23, 2020
As Fauci & FDA push back against Trump talking about results of a malaria drug used successfully against COVID19, an even more promising treatment is being suppressed by the health bureaucracy. Dr. Kristin Comella describes why those with heart disease are at higher risk COVID19, how it attacks lungs of vulnerable patients and the silence imposed on non-pharmaceutical treatments. She also gives an update on her fight with the FDA who have claimed the authority to prohibit you using YOUR OWN stem cells to treat your illnesses.
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