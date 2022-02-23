Clay Clark - "Gates' Medical Philosophy: No Need to Kill BIllions, Just Eliminate Their Ability To Reproduce"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On July 13, 2021 @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Clay Clark
Topic: GATES' MEDICAL PHILOSOPHY: NO NEED TO KILL BILLIONS, JUST ELIMINATE THEIR ABILITY TO REPRODUCE
www.thrive15.com
BIO: Clay Clark asked Americans to Hug each other at a Trump Rally and was attacked by Jimmy Kimmel on National TV.
Clay Clark went on NewsmaxTV and revealed that Bill Gates hung out with Jeffrey Epstien, the world's most well known pedophile.
Clay said "I don't think we should be listening to a pedophile on how to treat our kids" referring to the Bill Gates Covid vaccine.
And, because people want the truth, Clay has had over 3 Million downloads to his Fireside Chats with Attorney Lin Wood, despite #BIgTech removing them every time from several platforms.
If you haven't guessed yet... Clay Clark is a man who tells it like it is, regardless of the worldly consequences. And Clay always has research to back up what he says.
Clay is the Author of "Fear Unmasked - The Truth About the Coronavirus Shutdown". He's also the former SBA Entrepreneur of the Year, Founder of www.Thrive15.com a highly respected Business School as seen on Forbes, Bloomberg, YahooFinance, etc. He is also a Contributor for Entrepreneur Magazine , and is an investor and co-owner of several multi-million dollar companies around the world.
Clay Clark presents "Health and Freedom" conference 2021
What an AMAZING HUMAN!!! This dude put the whole thing together for us in 45 days you guys. The guy even called me personally to verify my tickets. These guys mean business, and they're not letting us slip through the cracks they are leading the way!
Interview Panel
Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered Mind Body Integration
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Mansfield, PhD
Podcast: Mindful Empowerment
https://linktr.ee/MindfulEmpowerment
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path