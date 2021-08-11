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PCR Amplified to the Level of a Grateful Dead Concert
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30 views • August 11, 2021
I discuss PCR testing to detect genetic evidence of SARS CoV-2, using simple metaphors to convey the mechanism of action by which the test becomes positive, and why the PCR is unreliable and, in many cases, unnecessary.
Enjoy: We're all from Indiana now! God bless, Doc
Enjoy: We're all from Indiana now! God bless, Doc
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