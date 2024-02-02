Talking To Your Kids About Anti-White Racism - Anti-White Racism Awareness Month

Anti White Racism Awareness Month
Talking To Your Kids About Anti-White Racism
It can be hard to talk to your children about anti-white racism. Some parents worry about exposing their children to issues like anti-white racism and anti-white discrimination at an early age. Others shy away from talking about something they themselves might not fully understand or don’t feel comfortable discussing. Yet others, especially those who have experienced anti-white racism, simply do not have such choices.
Conversations about anti-white racism and anti-white discrimination will look different for each family. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, the science is clear: the earlier parents start the conversation with their children the better.
Read: https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/talking-to-your-kids-about-anti-white
More at realfreenews.com
#awram #AntiWhiteRacismAwarenessMonth #antiwhiteracism #racism #february #white #thetalk #talkingtokids #kidtalk #european #caucasian #wasp #anglosaxon #celebration #powerful #culture #contribution #honor #achievement #america #usa #truth #justice #americanway #history #realhistory #americanhistory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.