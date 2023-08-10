RFK Jr The People Engineering the Ukraine War Are the Same Ones Who Engineered the War in Iraq

The 20-year war on terror costs the US $8 trillion. What did
America get for $8 trillion?
• Inflation, AKA a tax on the middle class and poor.
• Iraq is argued to be worse off than it was under Saddam Hussein’s rule.
• The war resulted in the deaths of an estimated 600,000 to 1 million Iraqis.
• Iraq has become an incoherent nation, torn between Shia and Sunni factions, leading to ongoing violence.
• The power vacuum created has allowed Iran to exert influence over Iraq, which the US was initially attempting to prevent.
• The war and subsequent instability led to the rise of ISIS.
• The conflict displaced 2 million refugees to Europe, which contributed to Brexit.
• “And now we don’t have a middle class left in America. And that’s really where our strength comes from. Our strength comes from the middle class.”
